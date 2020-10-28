Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1,108,751 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.2 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.12% during that session. The BOX stock price is -36.36% off its 52-week high price of $22.09 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $8.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Box, Inc. (BOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) trade information

Sporting 0.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the BOX stock price touched $16.71- or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Box, Inc. shares have moved -3.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have changed -6.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.11% from current levels.

Box, Inc. (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Box, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1833.33%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1500% and 114.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.83% with a share float percentage of 84.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Box, Inc. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.78 Million shares worth more than $327.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.92 Million and represent 7.84% of shares outstanding.