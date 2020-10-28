FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1,710,083 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.72 Billion, closed the recent trade at $262.97 per share which meant it lost -$11.44 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The FDX stock price is -11.53% off its 52-week high price of $293.3 and 66.27% above the 52-week low of $88.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.43 Million shares.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Despite being -4.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the FDX stock price touched $285.64 or saw a rise of 8.09%. Year-to-date, FedEx Corporation shares have moved 73.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) have changed 3.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.06.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FedEx Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +111.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.11%, compared to 20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.2% and 111.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.7%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.21 Billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.79 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.32 Billion and $17.49 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.9% for the current quarter and 7.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +179.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.11%.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between December 17 and December 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.6 at a share yield of 0.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.08%.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.09% with a share float percentage of 81.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FedEx Corporation having a total of 1578 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 27.17 Million shares worth more than $3.81 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.85 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.78 Billion and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.03% shares in the company for having 15821499 shares of worth $2.22 Billion while later fund manager owns 9.01 Million shares of worth $1.26 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.43% of company’s outstanding stock.