EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,010,019 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The EPR stock price is -225.27% off its 52-week high price of $79.3 and 48.48% above the 52-week low of $12.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EPR Properties (EPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) trade information

Despite being -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the EPR stock price touched $25.92- or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, EPR Properties shares have moved -65.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have changed -8.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.54% from current levels.

EPR Properties (EPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EPR Properties shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.51%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -127.8% and -89.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $99.3 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $161.26 Million and $154.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -38.4% for the current quarter and -29.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.3% with a share float percentage of 87.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EPR Properties having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.19 Million shares worth more than $370.57 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.94 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $362.29 Million and represent 14.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 3510701 shares of worth $100.51 Million while later fund manager owns 2.2 Million shares of worth $72.78 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.