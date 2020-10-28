Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1,441,681 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14 Billion, closed the recent trade at $12.14 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -8.31% during that session. The EGO stock price is -17.22% off its 52-week high price of $14.23 and 62.11% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Despite being -8.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the EGO stock price touched $13.55- or saw a rise of 10.38%. Year-to-date, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have moved 51.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) have changed 18.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $17.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.15% from current levels.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.56 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.81 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.7% for the current quarter and 25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +121.9%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.86% with a share float percentage of 59.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.28 Million shares worth more than $167.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 8.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.94 Million and represent 4.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 9893084 shares of worth $104.37 Million while later fund manager owns 8.3 Million shares of worth $87.53 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.76% of company’s outstanding stock.