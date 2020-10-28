Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has a beta value of 3.78 and has seen 1,817,567 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.48 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 16.05% during that session. The CVEO stock price is -110.96% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 53.42% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 281.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 798.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Civeo Corporation (CVEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) trade information

Sporting 16.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 28 when the CVEO stock price touched $0.7478 or saw a rise of 3.76%. Year-to-date, Civeo Corporation shares have moved -44.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) have changed 7.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 339.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 139.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +242.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.99% from current levels.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Civeo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to -47.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -350% and 73.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $146.25 Million and $148.69 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21% for the current quarter and -22.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.82% with a share float percentage of 83.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Civeo Corporation having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 40.24 Million shares worth more than $24.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC held 23.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.11 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.55 Million and represent 10.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Small Cap Value Port. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.81% shares in the company for having 11611315 shares of worth $9.64 Million while later fund manager owns 3.61 Million shares of worth $2.22 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.