Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 1,996,373 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.25 Million, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.83% during that session. The CETX stock price is -244.04% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 44.95% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 535.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 221.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +221.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 221.1% from current levels.

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.72 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $17.98 Million and $17.29 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 72.4% for the current quarter and 83.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +28.6%.

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.77% with a share float percentage of 13.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemtrex, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 68.43 Thousand shares worth more than $75.95 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 48.23 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.09 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 22059 shares of worth $36.18 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.3 Thousand shares of worth $5.72 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.