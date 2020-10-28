Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,145 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.03 Billion, closed the last trade at $16.05 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The AUPH stock price is -36.64% off its 52-week high price of $21.93 and 70.84% above the 52-week low of $4.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 552.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the AUPH stock price touched $16.29- or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -20.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) have changed 12.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.61% from current levels.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.12%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.4% and 81.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +142.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $30Million and $31Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.3% for the current quarter and -35.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.68% with a share float percentage of 59.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Healthcor Management LP with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $154.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Healthcor Management LP held 7.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.93 Million and represent 4.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 1484386 shares of worth $22.01 Million while later fund manager owns 1.2 Million shares of worth $17.68 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.95% of company’s outstanding stock.