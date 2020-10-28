Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,530,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -3.63% during that session. The ORI stock price is -48.37% off its 52-week high price of $23.62 and 25.38% above the 52-week low of $11.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 Million shares.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) trade information

Despite being -3.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the ORI stock price touched $17.32- or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Old Republic International Corporation shares have moved -28.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) have changed 11.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.59.

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Old Republic International Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.1% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.26%, compared to -9.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.7% and -17% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +184.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

ORI Dividends

Old Republic International Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 21 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.84 at a share yield of 5.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.93%.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.56% with a share float percentage of 82.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Old Republic International Corporation having a total of 553 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 30.84 Million shares worth more than $502.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 27.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $451.55 Million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 14869775 shares of worth $219.18 Million while later fund manager owns 8.27 Million shares of worth $134.91 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.