Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1,034,266 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91 Billion, closed the last trade at $113.88 per share which meant it lost -$2.71 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The IPHI stock price is -24.69% off its 52-week high price of $142 and 51.07% above the 52-week low of $55.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 712.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) trade information

Despite being -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the IPHI stock price touched $123.61 or saw a rise of 7.87%. Year-to-date, Inphi Corporation shares have moved 53.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) have changed 4.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inphi Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.59%, compared to -20.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.9% and 87.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +86.7%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $180.73 Million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $187.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $94.23 Million and $102.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.8% for the current quarter and 81.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.6%.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.31% with a share float percentage of 106.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inphi Corporation having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.71 Million shares worth more than $553.97 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $461.95 Million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 2089242 shares of worth $245.49 Million while later fund manager owns 1.56 Million shares of worth $175.55 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.