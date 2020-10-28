Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1,801,094 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $629.39 Million, closed the last trade at $6.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -5.14% during that session. The HLIT stock price is -32.66% off its 52-week high price of $8.57 and 31.27% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 777.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Despite being -5.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the HLIT stock price touched $7.18-1 or saw a rise of 10.01%. Year-to-date, Harmonic Inc. shares have moved -17.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have changed 23.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.12% from current levels.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harmonic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -113.33%, compared to 1.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -120% and 41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.05 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $130.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $115.72 Million and $122.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.1% for the current quarter and 7.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +73.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.7%.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.68% with a share float percentage of 91.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmonic Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.96 Million shares worth more than $75.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.11 Million and represent 14.93% of shares outstanding.