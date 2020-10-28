Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,416,390 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.03 Million, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -15.07% during that session. The KERN stock price is -360.75% off its 52-week high price of $13.5 and 4.61% above the 52-week low of $2.795. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 290.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 168.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Despite being -15.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the KERN stock price touched $3.93-2 or saw a rise of 25.45%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp. shares have moved -65.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed -18.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 586.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 309.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +309.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 309.56% from current levels.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.2%.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.52% with a share float percentage of 4.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 419.04 Thousand shares worth more than $3.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 212.59 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.87 Million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 175470 shares of worth $638.71 Thousand while later fund manager owns 134.89 Thousand shares of worth $1.19 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.