Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1,983,623 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.79 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -3.37% during that session. The HALO stock price is -6.21% off its 52-week high price of $31.64 and 57.33% above the 52-week low of $12.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) trade information

Despite being -3.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the HALO stock price touched $31.64- or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 68.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have changed 14.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53% from current levels.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -242%, compared to 13.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 217.6% and 250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.91 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $95.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $46.23 Million and $53.66 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.8% for the current quarter and 77.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58%.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.78% with a share float percentage of 103.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 16.81 Million shares worth more than $450.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 12.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $354.78 Million and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.