Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 1,215,972 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.1 Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.07% during that session. The GPL stock price is -28.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.07 and 72.29% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Sporting 1.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the GPL stock price touched $0.8731 or saw a rise of 4.62%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved 63.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) have changed -5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +231.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.72% from current levels.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -458.8%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.41% with a share float percentage of 29.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Great Panther Mining Limited having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.53 Million shares worth more than $8.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., with the holding of over 9.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.51 Million and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.35% shares in the company for having 18893498 shares of worth $16.78 Million while later fund manager owns 7.69 Million shares of worth $6.83 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.