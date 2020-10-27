Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) has a beta value of -0.33 and has seen 14,140,817 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.57 Million, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.77% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -612.86% off its 52-week high price of $0.499 and 0% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.77 Million shares.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Despite being -2.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.0829 or saw a rise of 11.1%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved -77.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) have changed -24.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.5%.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 Million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.37% shares in the company for having 7964345 shares of worth $1.89 Million while later fund manager owns 663.08 Thousand shares of worth $72.08 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.