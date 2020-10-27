Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has a beta value of 3.1 and has seen 14,332,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.53 per share which meant it lost -$1.81 on the day or -8.9% during that session. The WKHS stock price is -67.24% off its 52-week high price of $30.99 and 92.88% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Despite being -8.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the WKHS stock price touched $22.13- or saw a rise of 16.27%. Year-to-date, Workhorse Group Inc. shares have moved 509.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have changed -25.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.12% from current levels.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Workhorse Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +543.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2142.86%, compared to -19.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.2% and 58.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5510.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4Million and $2Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57400% for the current quarter and 933400% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +21.7%.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.79% with a share float percentage of 28.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Workhorse Group Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 Million shares worth more than $73.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.3 Million and represent 2.48% of shares outstanding.