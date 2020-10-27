Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2,187,449 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63Million, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -11.02% during that session. The YTRA stock price is -311.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.32 and 48.29% above the 52-week low of $0.543. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 604.85 Million shares.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Despite being -11.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the YTRA stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 13.93%. Year-to-date, Yatra Online, Inc. shares have moved -66.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) have changed 49.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32%.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55% with a share float percentage of 68.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatra Online, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 5.32 Million shares worth more than $3.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, with the holding of over 5.13 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.49 Million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.