Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,917,914 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $118.1 per share which meant it lost -$4.43 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The PTON stock price is -18.33% off its 52-week high price of $139.75 and 85.01% above the 52-week low of $17.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Despite being -3.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the PTON stock price touched $136.95 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have moved 315.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have changed 20.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -72.06% from current levels.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Peloton Interactive, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +293.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -178.13%, compared to -2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 108.5% and 140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +98.2%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $747.44 Million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $920.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $196.86 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 279.7% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.1%.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.07% with a share float percentage of 39.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peloton Interactive, Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.01 Million shares worth more than $982.9 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 7.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $940.73 Million and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.