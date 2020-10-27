Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has a beta value of 3.51 and has seen 13,403,750 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.58 Million, closed the last trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -15.26% during that session. The ADXS stock price is -244.19% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 38.84% above the 52-week low of $0.263. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Despite being -15.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the ADXS stock price touched $0.539 or saw a rise of 19.93%. Year-to-date, Advaxis, Inc. shares have moved -49.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have changed 11.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1062.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1062.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1062.79% from current levels.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.4%.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.36% with a share float percentage of 19.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advaxis, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.5 Million shares worth more than $1.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 870.01 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $466.32 Thousand and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.