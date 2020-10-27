Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1,086,072 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.07 Million, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -5.24% during that session. The SUNW stock price is -213.65% off its 52-week high price of $8.5 and 89.3% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.39 Million shares.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Despite being -5.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the SUNW stock price touched $3.08-1 or saw a rise of 12.01%. Year-to-date, Sunworks, Inc. shares have moved 116.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have changed 29.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunworks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +502.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.35%, compared to 16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.8% and 91.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.4 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.55 Million and $14.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.3% for the current quarter and -8.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.64% with a share float percentage of 3.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunworks, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 58.94 Thousand shares worth more than $35.96 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 35.82 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.85 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.