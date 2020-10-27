Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1,886,692 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.77 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.65% during that session. The HST stock price is -71.66% off its 52-week high price of $18.9 and 28.61% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

Despite being -1.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the HST stock price touched $11.79- or saw a rise of 6.23%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -40.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have changed 3.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.34% from current levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -122.47%, compared to -3.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -186% and -427.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.6%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.6 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $341.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -80.2% for the current quarter and -74.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.92% with a share float percentage of 105.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. having a total of 801 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.47 Million shares worth more than $1.24 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 79.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $854.02 Million and represent 11.22% of shares outstanding.