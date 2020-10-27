Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,003,839 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.74 Million, closed the last trade at $12.81 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 4.66% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -52.22% off its 52-week high price of $19.5 and 56.44% above the 52-week low of $5.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 46.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.77.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting 4.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the GRTX stock price touched $15.00- or saw a rise of 14.6%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -2.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed 53.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 92.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +134.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.55% from current levels.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -96.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.2%.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.87% with a share float percentage of 81.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Galera Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.36 Million shares worth more than $31.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 17.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 3.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.34 Million and represent 13.7% of shares outstanding.