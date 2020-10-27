Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,375,616 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.7 Million, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -11.64% during that session. The BXRX stock price is -686.05% off its 52-week high price of $10.14 and 1.55% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 613.33 Million shares.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Despite being -11.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the BXRX stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 27.93%. Year-to-date, Baudax Bio, Inc. shares have moved -81.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) have changed -57.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.1%.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 116.04% with a share float percentage of 118.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baudax Bio, Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Run Capital LP with over 1.15 Million shares worth more than $4.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, North Run Capital LP held 6.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corsair Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 870.12 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.61 Million and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.