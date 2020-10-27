Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,557,050 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -4.64% during that session. The APTX stock price is -117.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.47 and 46.31% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

Despite being -4.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the APTX stock price touched $6.47-5 or saw a rise of 53.94%. Year-to-date, Aptinyx Inc. shares have moved -12.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have changed -5.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aptinyx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +19.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.07%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.8% and 17.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $210Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $936Million and $918Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -48.7% for the current quarter and -77.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.1%.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.82% with a share float percentage of 56.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptinyx Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.56 Million shares worth more than $23.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 11.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 5.22 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.75 Million and represent 11.11% of shares outstanding.