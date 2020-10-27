Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 3,544,319 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $669.57 Million, closed the last trade at $3.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -7.36% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -54.25% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 50.14% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 Million shares.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Despite being -7.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the AGEN stock price touched $4.29-1 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved -10.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed -9.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.77.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agenus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.5%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.2% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $15.6 Million and $34.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.3% for the current quarter and -58.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.6%.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.54% with a share float percentage of 51.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 12.86 Million shares worth more than $50.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.89 Million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.