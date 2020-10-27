Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has a beta value of -0.06 and has seen 1,817,791 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.22 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.5% during that session. The TOPS stock price is -8225.47% off its 52-week high price of $88.25 and 10.38% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Despite being -4.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the TOPS stock price touched $1.2 or saw a rise of 11.67%. Year-to-date, Top Ships Inc. shares have moved -94.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have changed 3.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 843.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +843.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 843.4% from current levels.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.