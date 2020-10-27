Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,514,416 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.67 per share which meant it lost -$6.7 on the day or -16.6% during that session. The RVMD stock price is -40.01% off its 52-week high price of $47.14 and 48.5% above the 52-week low of $17.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 309.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 433.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) trade information

Despite being -16.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the RVMD stock price touched $44.78- or saw a rise of 24.81%. Year-to-date, Revolution Medicines, Inc. shares have moved 16.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) have changed 2.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $54. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.99% from current levels.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.7%.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.86% with a share float percentage of 48.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolution Medicines, Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TRV GP III, LLC with over 9.02 Million shares worth more than $284.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, TRV GP III, LLC held 13.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Svennilson Peter, with the holding of over 7.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $251.85 Million and represent 12.1% of shares outstanding.