The consensus among analysts is that Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.83.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $220.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 152.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $105 while the price target rests at a high of $290. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +231.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.16% from current levels.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novavax, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +325.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -240.29%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 347.3% and 754.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6159.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.89% with a share float percentage of 13.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novavax, Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.76 Million shares worth more than $396.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 7.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $386.55 Million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.