ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1,721,720 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.12 Million, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -147.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 20.7% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the ZIOP stock price touched $2.57-1 or saw a rise of 11.62%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -51.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed -7.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.51.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -173.4%.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.07% with a share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.48 Million shares worth more than $50.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.32 Million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 9400000 shares of worth $23.69 Million while later fund manager owns 6.15 Million shares of worth $20.18 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.