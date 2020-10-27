Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,531,649 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -4.28% during that session. The SPCE stock price is -131.93% off its 52-week high price of $42.49 and 62.34% above the 52-week low of $6.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Despite being -4.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the SPCE stock price touched $24.37- or saw a rise of 24.83%. Year-to-date, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 58.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have changed 11.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.71% from current levels.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.8%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.25% with a share float percentage of 59.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $125.72 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.42 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.21 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.