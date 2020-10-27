Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1,730,768 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.83 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.01 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 22.49% during that session. The SYNL stock price is -218.36% off its 52-week high price of $15.95 and 23.95% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.04 Million shares.

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) trade information

Sporting 22.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the SYNL stock price touched $5.45-7 or saw a rise of 7.15%. Year-to-date, Synalloy Corporation shares have moved -60.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) have changed -10.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -122.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.4%.

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.71% with a share float percentage of 70.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Synalloy Corporation having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 965.43 Thousand shares worth more than $7.22 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 488.77 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 Million and represent 5.4% of shares outstanding.