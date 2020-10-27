Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has a beta value of 2.67 and has seen 5,291,486 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.42 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.68 per share which meant it lost -$2.12 on the day or -3.38% during that session. The PENN stock price is -26.27% off its 52-week high price of $76.62 and 93.82% above the 52-week low of $3.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.12 Million shares.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Despite being -3.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the PENN stock price touched $67.22- or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares have moved 137.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed -13.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +281.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1613.51%, compared to 5.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.9% and -54.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.6%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 Billion and $1.34 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.5% for the current quarter and -15.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.64%.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.69% with a share float percentage of 97.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn National Gaming, Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.84 Million shares worth more than $544.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $475.74 Million and represent 10.04% of shares outstanding.