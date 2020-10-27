Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 15,067,565 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The SWN stock price is -29.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 64.78% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Despite being -4.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the SWN stock price touched $3.22-6 or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 24.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 21.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.55% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.66%, compared to -43.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.5% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.1%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $582.65 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $669.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $636Million and $745Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.4% for the current quarter and -10.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.29% with a share float percentage of 119.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 84.06 Million shares worth more than $215.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 81.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208Million and represent 13.42% of shares outstanding.