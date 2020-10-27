SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 1,775,096 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.72 Million, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 16.37% during that session. The SSNT stock price is -310.4% off its 52-week high price of $13.42 and 50.46% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 349.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 780.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Sporting 16.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the SSNT stock price touched $3.75-1 or saw a rise of 12.8%. Year-to-date, SilverSun Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -24.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) have changed 30.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +52.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.91% from current levels.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.72 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.75 Million and $9.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.5% for the current quarter and 13.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -656.3%.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.91% with a share float percentage of 35.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverSun Technologies, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 250.3 Thousand shares worth more than $503.09 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 5.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weber, Alan W., with the holding of over 189.61 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.11 Thousand and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.