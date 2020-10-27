Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 5,306,739 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.53 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -13.86% during that session. The NXTD stock price is -116.83% off its 52-week high price of $0.889 and 48.05% above the 52-week low of $0.213. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 Million shares.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Despite being -13.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the NXTD stock price touched $0.547 or saw a rise of 24.13%. Year-to-date, Nxt-ID, Inc. shares have moved -7.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) have changed 18.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.37.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.86 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.18 Million and $4.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.2% for the current quarter and 10.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -50.8%.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.33% with a share float percentage of 26.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nxt-ID, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 270.25 Thousand shares worth more than $136.23 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 155.2 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.24 Thousand and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 270096 shares of worth $136.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 86.54 Thousand shares of worth $33.4 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.