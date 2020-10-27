Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1,298,621 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $84.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The LGND stock price is -50.46% off its 52-week high price of $127.8 and 32.61% above the 52-week low of $57.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 524.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) trade information

Despite being -0.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the LGND stock price touched $94.34- or saw a rise of 9.96%. Year-to-date, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares have moved -18.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have changed -12.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $181.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 113.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $146 while the price target rests at a high of $229. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +169.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.89% from current levels.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.45%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 93% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.84 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $23.29 Million and $27Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.2% for the current quarter and 111% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +124.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +432.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.2%.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 147.02% with a share float percentage of 154.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated having a total of 380 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.13 Million shares worth more than $237.98 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 1.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $179.52 Million and represent 9.98% of shares outstanding.