VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1,107,174 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.54 Million, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -9.5% during that session. The VTGN stock price is -84.51% off its 52-week high price of $1.31 and 59.15% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 680.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Despite being -9.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the VTGN stock price touched $0.836 or saw a rise of 15.07%. Year-to-date, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 2.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have changed 15.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 533.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +745.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 322.54% from current levels.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +45.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.2%.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.96% with a share float percentage of 15.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.17 Million shares worth more than $614.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 251.66 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.65 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.