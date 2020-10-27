TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 1,688,997 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.3 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.93 on the day or -3.44% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -22.63% off its 52-week high price of $31.97 and 77.37% above the 52-week low of $5.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 Million shares.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Despite being -3.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the TGTX stock price touched $30.66- or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 134.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed 5.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.01.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.37%, compared to 9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.6% and 2.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $38Million and $38Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.4% for the current quarter and -47.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.47% with a share float percentage of 63.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TG Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 12.79 Million shares worth more than $249.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 10.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.49 Million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 3623459 shares of worth $89.88 Million while later fund manager owns 3.05 Million shares of worth $59.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.