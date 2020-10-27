Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,022,846 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.98 Million, closed the last trade at $2.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -12.55% during that session. The MDGS stock price is -117.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 64.98% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Despite being -12.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the MDGS stock price touched $2.94-1 or saw a rise of 19.39%. Year-to-date, Medigus Ltd. shares have moved 36.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) have changed 83.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6592.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $158.61 while the price target rests at a high of $158.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6592.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6592.41% from current levels.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.13% with a share float percentage of 41.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medigus Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.29 Million shares worth more than $2.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 16.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 362.71 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $623.86 Thousand and represent 4.74% of shares outstanding.