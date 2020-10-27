Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1,338,934 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $504.22 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.8 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.45% during that session. The IVR stock price is -553.57% off its 52-week high price of $18.3 and 35% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.71% from current levels.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.88%, compared to -18.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.5% and -95.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +334.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.7%.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.07 at a share yield of 38.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 16.12%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.1% with a share float percentage of 65.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.35 Million shares worth more than $109.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.94 Million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.