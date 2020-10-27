CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1,196,693 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.33 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.11 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 17.22% during that session. The CASI stock price is -69.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.57 and 45.5% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 345.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 428.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) trade information

Sporting 17.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the CASI stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 6.28%. Year-to-date, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -34.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) have changed 32.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 101.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +136.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 65.88% from current levels.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.48%, compared to 15.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +188.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.49 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.79 Million and $1.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.2% for the current quarter and 219.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48%.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.39% with a share float percentage of 38.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 7.97 Million shares worth more than $19.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.69 Million and represent 2.8% of shares outstanding.