Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,237,522 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.56 Million, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.45% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -109.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 76.79% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.4 Million shares.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Despite being -3.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the AIHS stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 43.43%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved 67.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed 49.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -145.1%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.48% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 130.04 Thousand shares worth more than $95.68 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 72.45 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.31 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.