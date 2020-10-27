Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 23,158,722 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $335.36 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 10.6% during that session. The SELB stock price is -54.31% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 58.79% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Sporting 10.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the SELB stock price touched $3.80-1 or saw a rise of 17.63%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 31.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed 29.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +315.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.1% from current levels.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.36%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 138.5% and 60.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +339.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +58.4%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.21% with a share float percentage of 72.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.29 Million shares worth more than $23.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the holding of over 6.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.59 Million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.