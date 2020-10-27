Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 16,936,961 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $785.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $24.62 per share which meant it gained $10.9 on the day or 79.45% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -8.77% off its 52-week high price of $26.78 and 71.77% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 73.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.72 Million shares.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Sporting 79.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the SRRK stock price touched $25.10- or saw a rise of 5.46%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have moved 80.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed 31.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.37 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.77 Million and $7.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.4% for the current quarter and -2.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.2%.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.76% with a share float percentage of 96.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scholar Rock Holding Corporation having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.48 Million shares worth more than $81.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 2.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.37 Million and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 1528947 shares of worth $23.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.03 Million shares of worth $15.61 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.