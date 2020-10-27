Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,058,178 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.88 Million, closed the last trade at $0.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.75% during that session. The PDS stock price is -112.99% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 64.94% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 517Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 369.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) trade information

Despite being -3.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the PDS stock price touched $0.8 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Precision Drilling Corporation shares have moved -45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) have changed 22.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.6 while the price target rests at a high of $1.52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.08% from current levels.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precision Drilling Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +92.5% over the past 6 months, compared to -9.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and -22.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.2%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $308.31 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $272.18 Million and $216.87 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.3% for the current quarter and 11.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.07% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.7%.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.25% with a share float percentage of 38.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precision Drilling Corporation having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 31.79 Million shares worth more than $24.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 11.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 6.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.73 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.