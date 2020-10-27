Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,054,429 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -13.68% during that session. The PT stock price is -224.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 60.4% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 329.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Despite being -13.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 27 when the PT stock price touched $1.3 or saw a rise of 13.46%. Year-to-date, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares have moved -38.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have changed 37.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 366.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 35.2 Thousand shares worth more than $41.88 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30.56 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.37 Thousand and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.