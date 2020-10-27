Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 12,386,144 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.24 per share which meant it lost -$1.09 on the day or -7.61% during that session. The JWN stock price is -227.57% off its 52-week high price of $43.37 and 11.48% above the 52-week low of $11.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Despite being -7.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 23 when the JWN stock price touched $14.34- or saw a rise of 7.67%. Year-to-date, Nordstrom, Inc. shares have moved -67.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have changed 11.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +126.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.92% from current levels.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nordstrom, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -227.6%, compared to -17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -108.6% and -48.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.18 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.67 Billion and $4.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.5% for the current quarter and -10.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.85%.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.73% with a share float percentage of 109.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nordstrom, Inc. having a total of 714 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.08 Million shares worth more than $156.21 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.24 Million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 3148488 shares of worth $48.77 Million while later fund manager owns 2.84 Million shares of worth $33.9 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.