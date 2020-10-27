Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,739,756 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.49 Million, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -9.83% during that session. The MBIO stock price is -82.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 33.08% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Despite being -9.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the MBIO stock price touched $3.15-1 or saw a rise of 15.56%. Year-to-date, Mustang Bio, Inc. shares have moved -34.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have changed -15.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 238.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +388.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 163.16% from current levels.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.1%.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.59% with a share float percentage of 29.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio, Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 1.93 Million shares worth more than $6.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.1 Million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.