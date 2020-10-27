Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3,565,268 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.5 Billion, closed the recent trade at $51.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.34% during that session. The MU stock price is -17.74% off its 52-week high price of $61.19 and 40.1% above the 52-week low of $31.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.85 Million shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Despite being -0.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 22 when the MU stock price touched $54.85- or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology, Inc. shares have moved -3.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 5.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.47%, compared to -4.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.1% and -2.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.6%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.24 Billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.17 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.14 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.9% for the current quarter and 7.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.31% with a share float percentage of 82.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology, Inc. having a total of 1481 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.19 Million shares worth more than $4.65 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.22 Billion and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 31690276 shares of worth $1.63 Billion while later fund manager owns 29.81 Million shares of worth $1.54 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.