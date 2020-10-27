LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is a leading online User Generated Content (UGC) audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China. The company recently announced that it has been selected to participate into a local pilot program with government of Guangdong province at back of it.

The company was selected into first 10 online audiovisual companies based in the province to participate in that local pilot program. The pilot program showcases companies that are leading innovation efforts in their products, services and business models. The companies so selected added towards the development of online audiovisual industry by through developing, promoting and applying most advanced technologies.

China’s Guangdong Province is home to several internet and technology giants. The province is going through several technological advancements including deployment of 5G networks, fast-paced development of the IoT and AI technologies. With that progress, authorities has been exploring new ways to govern the online audiovisual industry to ensure the promotion of healthy development of high-quality and diverse streaming and on-demand content on those platforms.

Moving ahead to those efforts, the Administration of Radio, Film and Television of Guangdong Province formed an independent group of experts in late 2019. The group was commissioned to accredit the leading 5G and Smart Audiovisual pilot organizations of the industry working in the Guangdong Province. The third-party experts evaluated all those 10 of the recently selected companies before their receiving the honor.

LIZHI feels truly honored to be among those companies selected into this pilot program which is first of its kind in the region, said Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of LIZHI, Mr. Ning Ding. Recognition of LIZHI by the Administration further acknowledges the efforts the company has been making creating an audio community of global level. Such community allows everyone to create, share and connect with the world through audio and across cultures, he added.