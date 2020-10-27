Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1,152,968 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.81 Million, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -9.47% during that session. The LEJU stock price is -169.77% off its 52-week high price of $6.96 and 60.08% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 139.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 286.95 Million shares.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Despite being -9.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 26 when the LEJU stock price touched $3.15-1 or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, Leju Holdings Limited shares have moved 28.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) have changed 29.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 354.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +185.4%.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.47% with a share float percentage of 1.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leju Holdings Limited having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.36 Million shares worth more than $2.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 372.09 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $680.93 Thousand and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.